To Dave, Mike, Emily, and Matt, mi cugini! My hearts aches with sadness that Mike and I can’t be there for you all and Uncle Joe. I am so glad we were able to visit with him before we left town. Candles are burning all over Italy for your Pop, my sweet mom, Uncle Sam and Uncle Joe. My tears of sadness are also tears of happiness that they are all together again with the rest our departed loved ones. Sending hugs from Mike and I to each and everyone of you. I will always remember my very fond memories of Uncle Joe. I know how much he loved his big sister and I remember all the times he would come to the house and make sure grandma and grandpa had the right medication! He will be missed! Love, Carm and Mike

Carmelina and Michael Mattera Family September 11, 2021