Hatch, Joseph Franklin

left this mortal world on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the ripe age of 88. We think he did it on purpose to avoid the pain and disappointment of another St. Louis Cardinal's loss this year.

Joe was born in Bois D'Arc, Missouri on October 6, 1932 to Oscar Hatch and Miona "Nell" (West), and if you asked him, was deemed to be the favorite child. He spent his childhood roaming the land with his brother Bob, finding ways to get himself in some sort of mischief.

Joe began his career with the Southwestern Bell Telephone in Oklahoma City in 1952 and enlisted with the United States Navy the same year. He was deployed in 1953 during the Korean War, and I think they were tired of his funny business, because he was honorably discharged in 1954. Before his discharge, however, the government gave him a few medals for various honorable acts during his time of service.

SWBT decided to keep him around as an employee in Oklahoma City and Southwest Oklahoma after his return from deployment. He married the amazing Tommie Dawn Millican on September 14, 1954 in Oklahoma City, and they moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 1963. He rose in the management ranks of the telephone company, retiring in 1991 as the Assistant Vice President for Missouri after 39 years of service. Looking back, Joe always said that there was no better group of misfits than those he had the privilege of working side by side with.

Raising three sons kept Joe and Tommie active throughout their years and when the time came, all they looked forward to was a grandson. However, the joke was on them, because they ended up with five lantern-headed granddaughters instead, each as stubborn as he was.

Joe and Tommie retired to Ash Grove in 1992, where they lived out their years making many memories with friends and family. Joe was an active member of the Ash Grove UMPC, the VFW, and the American Legion. In his long active life, he was very competitive in everything he did. Joe enjoyed dancing, golfing, hunting, fishing, gardening, teaching his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and playing cards (even when he accused everyone else of cheating). He loved to tell illustrious stories about many friends and family, but mostly about himself and his adventurous life.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents,Oscar and Miona "Nell" (West) Hatch, his wife Tommie Dawn (Millican) Hatch, his son, John Hatch, his brother William Robert "Bob" Hatch and best hunting companions in the world, his dogs Black Magic Josie and Dottie.

He was survived by his son David and wife Kathy, son Richard "Rex" and wife Terri; Grandchildren Valerie Hill, Misti O'Dell and husband Jason, Kacie Springer and husband Colby, Jodie Taylor and fiance' Zach Winther, Megen Hernandez and husband Dee; Great-Grandchildren Truman Hill, John Hill, Michael O'Dell, Melanie O'Dell, Jessica O'Dell, Christian Hatch, Rylie Green, Aniah Springer, Logan Springer, Luka Springer, Jordanne Taylor, Jayce Taylor, Gentry Winther, Ryder Hernandez, Mia Hernandez, Laney Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez, Antonio Hernandez; Great-Great-Grandchildren Zaniel and Zaiden O'Dell and many beloved friends and family.

Services: Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Ash Grove, with burial to follow at Johns Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ash Grove Sunshine Center, where Joe spent many happy moments.