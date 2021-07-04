Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Franklin Hatch
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO

Hatch, Joseph Franklin

left this mortal world on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the ripe age of 88. We think he did it on purpose to avoid the pain and disappointment of another St. Louis Cardinal's loss this year.

Joe was born in Bois D'Arc, Missouri on October 6, 1932 to Oscar Hatch and Miona "Nell" (West), and if you asked him, was deemed to be the favorite child. He spent his childhood roaming the land with his brother Bob, finding ways to get himself in some sort of mischief.

Joe began his career with the Southwestern Bell Telephone in Oklahoma City in 1952 and enlisted with the United States Navy the same year. He was deployed in 1953 during the Korean War, and I think they were tired of his funny business, because he was honorably discharged in 1954. Before his discharge, however, the government gave him a few medals for various honorable acts during his time of service.

SWBT decided to keep him around as an employee in Oklahoma City and Southwest Oklahoma after his return from deployment. He married the amazing Tommie Dawn Millican on September 14, 1954 in Oklahoma City, and they moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 1963. He rose in the management ranks of the telephone company, retiring in 1991 as the Assistant Vice President for Missouri after 39 years of service. Looking back, Joe always said that there was no better group of misfits than those he had the privilege of working side by side with.

Raising three sons kept Joe and Tommie active throughout their years and when the time came, all they looked forward to was a grandson. However, the joke was on them, because they ended up with five lantern-headed granddaughters instead, each as stubborn as he was.

Joe and Tommie retired to Ash Grove in 1992, where they lived out their years making many memories with friends and family. Joe was an active member of the Ash Grove UMPC, the VFW, and the American Legion. In his long active life, he was very competitive in everything he did. Joe enjoyed dancing, golfing, hunting, fishing, gardening, teaching his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and playing cards (even when he accused everyone else of cheating). He loved to tell illustrious stories about many friends and family, but mostly about himself and his adventurous life.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents,Oscar and Miona "Nell" (West) Hatch, his wife Tommie Dawn (Millican) Hatch, his son, John Hatch, his brother William Robert "Bob" Hatch and best hunting companions in the world, his dogs Black Magic Josie and Dottie.

He was survived by his son David and wife Kathy, son Richard "Rex" and wife Terri; Grandchildren Valerie Hill, Misti O'Dell and husband Jason, Kacie Springer and husband Colby, Jodie Taylor and fiance' Zach Winther, Megen Hernandez and husband Dee; Great-Grandchildren Truman Hill, John Hill, Michael O'Dell, Melanie O'Dell, Jessica O'Dell, Christian Hatch, Rylie Green, Aniah Springer, Logan Springer, Luka Springer, Jordanne Taylor, Jayce Taylor, Gentry Winther, Ryder Hernandez, Mia Hernandez, Laney Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez, Antonio Hernandez; Great-Great-Grandchildren Zaniel and Zaiden O'Dell and many beloved friends and family.

Services: Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Ash Grove, with burial to follow at Johns Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ash Grove Sunshine Center, where Joe spent many happy moments.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel, Ash, MO
Jul
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ash Grove United Methodist-Presbyterian Chruch
403 E Boone St., Ash, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Joe Hatch. I played a lot of golf with him at St. Albans when I was in my 20's, and he unknowingly made a huge impression on me and taught me a lot about life. He was one of a kind, and truly one of the funniest and most entertaining characters I have ever been around. I still think of him often, and always will. My most sincere condolences to the Hatch family.
Bo Willis
Friend
July 9, 2021
Sends deepest Sympathy.. Mr. Hatch played touch football with us on Sunday afternoons up at Ferguson Florisant middle school... what a blast he was! 20 years older and one of the better players! Glad to see he had a long and happy life!
Denny Gallagher
Friend
July 6, 2021
My condolences to your family. I lived down the street from your family when you lived in Berkley. I carpooled with your Mom when I worked for Continental Insurance and she worked in Marine Insurance. Your Mom was a true delight. I met your Dad when I attended the wake for your brother. I was so touched by the way they both conducted themselves during a very painful time in their lives. Truly very kind and gracious people. I realize it has been many years however I wanted to let you know they left a lasting impression.
Brenda Salamone
Other
July 5, 2021
I was sad to hear of the passing of Joe. I worked with him for many years at 100 N. Tucker. He reported to my boss, Randy Barron. He was a joy to work with. I must say he was a character & you never knew what he was going to say. I want to offer my condolences & prayers to his family as I know he is going to be missed. May he RiP.
Judy Eads
Work
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results