Hempen, Joseph Henry

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Angela Hempen (nee Barger); dear step-father of Nicholas and Austin Campbell; dear son of the late Milton and Gwen Hempen; dear brother of Michael (Sue) Hempen and Caroline (Tim) Merlo; dear uncle of Anna and Mark Merlo; dear son-in-law of Will and Nancy; dear grandson-in-law of Eileen Wright.

Services: Visitation at Ascension Catholic Church (230 Santa Maria Dr. 63005) Saturday, March 27, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Aim at Melanoma (www.support.aimatmelanoma.org/give/317089/#!/donation/checkout). A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.