Joseph Henry Hempen
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Hempen, Joseph Henry

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Angela Hempen (nee Barger); dear step-father of Nicholas and Austin Campbell; dear son of the late Milton and Gwen Hempen; dear brother of Michael (Sue) Hempen and Caroline (Tim) Merlo; dear uncle of Anna and Mark Merlo; dear son-in-law of Will and Nancy; dear grandson-in-law of Eileen Wright.

Services: Visitation at Ascension Catholic Church (230 Santa Maria Dr. 63005) Saturday, March 27, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Aim at Melanoma (www.support.aimatmelanoma.org/give/317089/#!/donation/checkout). A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
230 Santa Maria Dr., MO
Mar
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
230 Santa Maria Dr., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
