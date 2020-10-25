Rudolph, Joseph James

of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 36. Beloved son of Sandra (Kevin) Redhage and James (Carlene) Rudolph; dear sister of Ashley (David) Costenaro; cherished nephew of Robert Newman and Patrice (Doug Dugan); loving uncle of Genevieve Costenaro; treasured grandson of Ruth (the late Jack) Newman; cousin of Andrea (Stephen) Berg and Jennifer Durbin; best friend of Steve Lockhart and Kyle Stevens. Survived by numerous other friends & extended family.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 pm. Memorials may be made in Joe's name to Animal Protective Association of St. Louis. Visit Baue.com for more information.