Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph James Rudolph

Rudolph, Joseph James

of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 36. Beloved son of Sandra (Kevin) Redhage and James (Carlene) Rudolph; dear sister of Ashley (David) Costenaro; cherished nephew of Robert Newman and Patrice (Doug Dugan); loving uncle of Genevieve Costenaro; treasured grandson of Ruth (the late Jack) Newman; cousin of Andrea (Stephen) Berg and Jennifer Durbin; best friend of Steve Lockhart and Kyle Stevens. Survived by numerous other friends & extended family.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 pm. Memorials may be made in Joe's name to Animal Protective Association of St. Louis. Visit Baue.com for more information.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, St. Charles, MO 63301
Oct
28
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, St. Charles, MO 63301
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.