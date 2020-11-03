Domian, Joseph John

age 73, passed away peacefully on October 30. Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Joseph and Alberta (nee Smith) Domian. He graduated from Affton High School and Truman University. Adored husband to Donna (nee Vignovich). Loving father to Anne (Guillermo) Zuniga and Katie Domian. Dear grandfather to Guillermo and Andres. Supportive brother to Thomas (Lori), Lawrence (Denise), David (Sue), Gregory (Carol) Domian, Mary (John) Sittler, and the late Daniel (surviving Pam) Domian. Cherished brother-in-law of Ray Vignovich (Carol Radosevich). Our dear uncle, great uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Served in various board capacities for Southeast Missouri University.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL 2906 Gravois Ave. on Thursday November 5 at 8:30 AM to St. Pius V Catholic Church for 9:00 AM Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Saint Pius V Catholic Church or Five Star Senior Center. Visitation Wednesday 4 till 8:00 PM.