Joseph Hubert Kemna
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Kemna, Joseph Hubert

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles with family members praying by his side Saturday, September 25th, 2021. Joseph, of St. Charles, was born to Rose and Henry Kemna of Martinsburg Missouri in Audrain County on June 26th, 1938. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Arlene Theresa Kemna (nee: Sutter). He is survived by his beloved seven children Robert (Vonda), Mark, Leonard (Amy), Janet, Fr. David, Carol (Chris) Cox, Andrew (Melissa) Kemna, and the late Thomas Kemna. Beloved grandfather of Trisha (Heath) Mertens, Cristofer Gandolfo, Brandy (Austin) Fohey, Benjamin, Nolan, Gabe, Mariel, Jude, Camilla Cox, Chris Cox, Desiree Nielsen, Savannah (Carter) Fulghum, Amelia, Azelie, and Anneliese. Beloved great grandfather to 9. Beloved brother to Frieda (Conrad) Faber, and the late Loretta (George) Drake, Johnny (Carolyn), Mary Jane Hanna. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many in his community.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street. A rosary service will take place at 6:30pm during visitation. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – Portage Des Sioux. Interment St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St, Saint Charles, MO
Oct
5
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St, Saint Charles, MO
Oct
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Portage Des Sioux, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leonard and family, I never met your dad, but I can tell how wonderful he must have been just by knowing you. Although it´s hard to lose a parent, always remember all the memories and to reflect on the best parts of our parents thanks to the loving way they raised us. Take comfort in your memories as you grieve and know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless Tim and Dana Bernstetter
Tim Bernstetter
October 5, 2021
