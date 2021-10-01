Kemna, Joseph Hubert

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles with family members praying by his side Saturday, September 25th, 2021. Joseph, of St. Charles, was born to Rose and Henry Kemna of Martinsburg Missouri in Audrain County on June 26th, 1938. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Arlene Theresa Kemna (nee: Sutter). He is survived by his beloved seven children Robert (Vonda), Mark, Leonard (Amy), Janet, Fr. David, Carol (Chris) Cox, Andrew (Melissa) Kemna, and the late Thomas Kemna. Beloved grandfather of Trisha (Heath) Mertens, Cristofer Gandolfo, Brandy (Austin) Fohey, Benjamin, Nolan, Gabe, Mariel, Jude, Camilla Cox, Chris Cox, Desiree Nielsen, Savannah (Carter) Fulghum, Amelia, Azelie, and Anneliese. Beloved great grandfather to 9. Beloved brother to Frieda (Conrad) Faber, and the late Loretta (George) Drake, Johnny (Carolyn), Mary Jane Hanna. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many in his community.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street. A rosary service will take place at 6:30pm during visitation. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – Portage Des Sioux. Interment St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.