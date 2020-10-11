Wedig, Joseph L.

72, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynda Wedig (nee: Jacobson). Loving father of Monique (Rob) Spinelli and Melony (Greg) Mulligan. Dear grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 3. Dear brother of John (Rita) Wedig. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation Tues. Oct. 13, 1:00 p.m. until time of service 2:30 p.m. at First Christian Church of Florissant 2890 Patterson Rd. 63031. Due to Covid restrictions no funeral luncheon provided. Interment private. A HUTCHENS Service.