Lammert, Joseph A. Jr.

Mon., Jan. 3, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Barbara 'Bobbie' Lammert (nee Stevenson); dearest father of Joseph (Lisa) Lammert, Rebecca (Chris) Cooper and Denise (Mitch) Jordan; loving grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend and 'dad' to many. Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thurs., Jan. 6 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Fri., Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery.