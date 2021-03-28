Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Leo Levasseur
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Levasseur, Joseph Leo

91, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, following a long illness.

Cherished son of the late Armandine (Joseph) Patci and the late Phillip Levasseur. Beloved husband of Ann Levasseur (nee Pipitone). Loving father of Diane (Jan) Levasseur Sheehan and Brian (Diana) Levasseur and step-son Stephen (Sally) Frey and Annette (Rich) White. Dear grandfather of Jennifer Sheehan, Claire Sheehan and Ryan Levasseur and step-grandson Samuel Frey. Brother of Esther (the late Don) Saens and Anita (Bob) Beall and half-brother of Irene Woodside and Raymond Patci. Uncle to many dear nieces and nephews, and friend to many.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Joe eventually left to join the Air Force, where he became a valued radar instructor. He then moved to St. Louis, where he met and married Laverne M. McCarthy, who passed away in 1990. In St. Louis, he started a successful television repair business.

He also became a self-taught expert in the growing field of electronics, and was soon obtaining patents for many inventions. Eventually, he became vice-president of a new subsidiary of Coin Acceptors, an internationally renowned manufacturer of vending machine electronics. He soon became executive vice-president of the entire organization, where his talent and skills led to numerous patented inventions.

In 1976, he married Ann Frey, to whom he was deeply devoted. Together, they became active members in their church and were involved in Christian mission work in our region and throughout the world, including Africa and Russia. He initiated many of those projects. He also was an active member of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship.

One of his most significant projects was Reach Out America-Life Education, a drug abuse prevention program that he and his wife brought to the St. Louis region in the 1990's. It featured a 38-foot mobile classroom that contained audio-visual technology and a full-time teacher who educated grade school children about the physical impact of harmful drugs on the body. The award-winning project reached thousands of students throughout the St. Louis region.

Joe also was an accomplished amateur figure skater and he loved to play the piano. A devout man of God, Joe deeply believed in the power of faith to heal.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment Bellerive Gardens Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m.
MO
Mar
31
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
1
Interment
10:00a.m.
Bellerive Gardens
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
32 Entries
I have fond memories of my early work years at Coin Acceptors and the exceptional people I met there like Leo Levasseur and Claud Triemane. Those were glory days though I didn't know it at the time. Brian you have my sympathy, you probably don't remember me but I believe we may had a liquid lunch or two at Rigazzi's back in the day. God bless you and the Levasseur family.
Ben Filla
April 14, 2022
Dearest Diane and Brian
Although our families have grown apart you have never left our thoughts or hearts.
I have many fond memories of your dad , my Uncle Leo. As a young boy seeing a piano that could play by itself, a TV that with a push of a button could change channels.
Simply amazing.
I would not have chosen my life's passion and career in Electronics if not for Uncle Leo.
With a heavy heart and some tears I will always remember dear Uncle Leo.
prayers for you all Cousin Michael McCarthy.
Michael McCarthy
Family
April 3, 2021
I was glad to meet my wife's Uncle Leo when we were dating and to see him and son Brian while both worked at Coinco in St. Louis. Although we didn't spend much time in our visit I still have great memories shared through his family of Brian and Diane their children and other relatives. I pray comfort of God's speed and God's blessings as family celebrate his memories and the place he has in their hearts.
David Brummond
Acquaintance
March 31, 2021
RIP - Joseph Leo Levasseur - August 26, 1929 - March 26, 2021 - Age 91 - Some knew him as Leo and some knew him as Joe and most knew him as an intelligent, kind, loving man on a mission to share the gospel of Jesus Christ for as possible many saved. He is surely enjoying our sweet Lord’s glorious presence right now and enjoying all the people in heaven that are there because of his dedication to ministry on earth! Oh, I can only imagine what he is experiencing right now! ✝ I dearly loved and admired this man and his lovely wife, Ann. Their loving marriage was such an inspiration to all. My thoughts, prayers, and support are always available to this family.

https://youtu.be/N_lrrq_opng
Debi Hansard Seiter
Friend
March 31, 2021
Joe and I were friends for a long time. Such a brilliant yet humble man. I remember the day he took me on a tour to see all his amazing inventions. Perhaps he is working on some new ones in Heaven. Our prayers and best wishes to his family and many friends. May God bless and comfort you during this time.
Beldin Hare
March 31, 2021
I will miss Cousin Leo, he helped me out big time when I landed in the hospital in St Louis, he was so good to us when first married on our trip to California.... Forever thankful for his kind gesture in a time of need. Very sweet man and very inspirational. Great Piano player too, always wished I could play like Leo did. Love you and R I P
Maria Carignan
Family
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Joe’s passing. I was that full-time teacher for Reach Out America, Life Education Center. Joe and Ann graciously gave me an opportunity and taught me much about life and the lord. He will never be forgotten! Ann- you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Becky Davis Lopanec
Friend
March 30, 2021
Our condolences and prayers to the Levasseur family. I knew Leo when I worked at Coin Accepters and also a through friendship with his son Brian LeVasseur and his wife Diana. He was a brilliant and caring person. He will be missed but not forgotten.
Judy Frank
Friend
March 30, 2021
Our condolences and prayers to the entire family on the passing of Joseph Leo Levasseur. His loss has touched many hearts. I have known the Levasseur family from school years with his children, Diane and Brian in the 1960s-1970s. His life goes on in our memories and hearts...never forgotten.
Chris & Deb Wynn
Friend
March 30, 2021
I too was blessed to have known Leo. He was an integral part of the Coinco Family. Others more eloquent than I have already spoken of his brilliance and engineering abilities, which are undeniable. But it was Leo’s never-ending enthusiasm, dedication and passion that made him so successful & admired - in both his career and life. Most of all, I will remember his smile. He had the best smile - so warm, welcoming and genuine. He will be greatly missed. My husband and I send our deepest condolences to Ann and her family.
Claudia Trieman Johnson
March 30, 2021
Hello it's me Tammy. I seen your dad's obit. So sorry. I remember joe he was very sweet and very nice. You are in my prayers. Tammy
Tammy Lynn
Friend
March 30, 2021
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
In loving memory, Uncle Leo. Missed but always in our hearts. Lovingly, your niece
Gina Newby
Family
March 29, 2021
Joe was a great man of God. I am the IFCB Treasurer and remember him well from the IFCB conventions. One particular memory was the year our National convention coincided with the Inner City Outreach. I participated in the outreach and after we fed the ones that showed up, we gave out tickets and asked everyone to come inside for the drawing. Joe was handling the drawing . After we gave out the prizes, Joe asked how many did not receive a gift from the drawing.. After a number of hands went up, he then told him he wanted to tell them about the greatest gift of all, Jesus Christ and shared the salvation plan with them. Almost a hundred accepted that Lord that afternoon. He probably led more souls to the Lord that afternoon than many in the church world do in a lifetime. And that was only one occasion.
Jimmy Barts
Friend
March 29, 2021
Debbie and I were deeply saddened to learn of Leo´s passing and send our deepest condolences to Ann and his entire family. I worked closely with Leo for many decades and he made incredible contributions to Coin Acceptors and Royal Vendors over his many years of dedicated service to the company. He was a brilliant engineer with the most creative mind imaginable. He was responsible for many breakthrough innovations in the vending industry and was able to find solutions to the most complex problems. He was also a well-respected Officer and Director of the company, serving as Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of our Board of Directors. In addition, he always had a positive attitude and viewed each day with enthusiasm. He would see solutions, where others saw only problems. He also enjoyed motivating younger engineers as they began their careers and found great joy in his mentoring role. We should also remember Leo´s many contributions to his fellow man. Whether it was through his drug prevention program or his active involvement in many Christian out-reach efforts, Leo always gave of himself for the betterment of others. Leo was a kind, ethical and devout man of character, who is now with his God. I was proud to know him as a co-worker and a friend. Jack Thomas
Jack Thomas
March 29, 2021
Leo, was a great man. May BLESS his family.
Janet Lagermann
Coworker
March 28, 2021
I never met Mr. Levasseur but I feel I know him as I have been a long time friend with his daughter Diane. Diane Levasseur Sheehan and I became acquainted in 1966 at Cleveland High School. Many family stories were exchanged thru the years. He was quite a guy, Sincere sympathies to everyone but especially to Diane and Jan and Jennifer and Claire. I would like to attend the service via Zoom.
Mary Ludwig
Friend
March 28, 2021
I remember Uncle Leo from when I was a little girl. He and Aunt Ann would travel from St. Louis to come to our local revival meetings. He was always so kind. Uncle Leo led my mother to Christ and had a major impact on her walk with the Lord. She often retells the story of when the Lord told him to call her in her most vulnerable moments. He was deeply respected in our home and loved very much. My deepest condolences
Shannon Speed
Family
March 28, 2021
He is not only my cousin (my grandmothers, brothers son), but also introduced me to Jesus. At the age of 17, in 1983, in the privacy of my bedroom before sleep, I placed my hand upon a bible & asked God to help me. The next day Uncle Leo (to me) called me at my Grandmothers house because the Lord "told him to". I was visiting in California from Florida & found that odd, but later learned that God knows everything & He answered my prayer request. Leo led me in prayer and I gave my life to Christ sitting on the edge of a couch in Leisure World near Los Angeles. Much love to the entire Levasseur family & friends, may Holy Spirit comfort you & give you peace. In Jesus name. Amen.
Michele C. McCleary
March 28, 2021
Leo was, most probably, the most prolific inventor with whom I worked during my patent attorney career of some 40+ yrs. Leo had many, many US and foreign patents for inventions, primarily within the fields of vending controls, deposited monies verification, and credit/debit card security/verification. He was highly respected not only within Coin Acceptors, but also by patent examiners, other inventors, and throughout the vending industry. Even attorneys for competitors in the vending industry seldom disputed any technical testimony offered by Leo in depositions and courtroom testimony over various patent disputes. He was a genuinely nice guy, and devoted to the principles and mission of the foundation that he sponsored. . RIP, Leo.
Bob Garrett
March 28, 2021
Uncle Leo to me, Laverne was sister to my father (Jack). Uncle Leo as a remarkable TV repairman; introduced my family to one of the first color TV's. We watched NBC'S color Peacock symbol prior to Johnny Carson and Walt Disney back in the early 60's. He could really rock on the piano. He raised two wonderful children with Aunt Laverne ( Diane & Brian) Brian and I have shared lots of time together over the years. My sincere Love and prayers go out to both families that Uncle Leo was so Blessed to have had in his Life-time. He will be remembered as one of Greatness!! Love, from the McCarthy's
Ken McCarthy
March 28, 2021
From my wife and me, our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Ann and the entire Levasseur family on Leo’s passing.
I first met Leo in 1983, when I started working at Coin Acceptors and from then on my admiration for him grew exponentially. I consider myself lucky having him as a mentor.
Leo was a very talented engineer and inventor, a strategic thinker, a visionary with an innovative and creative mind. He was dynamic, strong, and hardworking. .
I also admired Leo’s dedication to his volunteer work in helping the less fortunate.
I recall the beautiful celebration Ann gave Leo for his 80th birthday that we were honored to attend.
After his retirement, Leo continued to remain active and published a technical book on a quantum physics subject. I enjoyed the long hours we spent taking on this subject.
I am happy that we kept in touch beyond the “working in the office”. I will always keep Leo in my memories and prayers.
May G-d rest his soul in peace.
Mark Leibu

Mark Leibu
Coworker
March 28, 2021
Jack and I were so sorry to hear of Leo's passing. He was a dear person, loyal to his friends and faith and quite frankly the smartest person I ever met. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to you, Ann.
Debbie Thomas
March 28, 2021
I only had limited contact with Leo as he worked for my father but he was a kind and principled man and my condolences go to his family.
Lynn Reams
March 28, 2021
I was fortunate to work at Coin Acceptors in the 1980s when "Leo", as we called him then, was a Senior VP and I was just an accounting clerk. I was touched by the way he would reach out to anyone and everyone; not just making small talk around the water cooler, but relating to each of us wherever we were in our career path or faith journey. I am sorry to learn of his passing, but thankful for the memories of him, encouraging and inspiring me.
Laura Davis
March 28, 2021
I was fortunate enough to work at Coin Acceptors in the 1980s when "Leo", as we called him then, was a Senior VP and I was an accounting clerk. I was touched by the way he could relate to anyone and everyone; not just making small talk at the water cooler, but reaching out to each of us wherever we were in our career path or faith journey. I am sorry to hear of his passing, and will remember him for the way he encouraged and inspired me.
Laura Davis
Coworker
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results