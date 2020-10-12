Losos, Joseph

September 4, 1931-October 11, 2020

Joseph Losos, 89, died peacefully at his home on October 11, 2020. Joseph, a retired stockbroker, banker, financial consultant is survived by his wife, Carolyn Werner Losos, his four children Jonathan (Melissa), Elizabeth (David Schanzer), Carol (Judson Weaver), and Louise (Beth Wiggins); as well as by his six grandchildren: Hannah, Danielle, Jackson, Calvin, Emily, and Tessa; and his cat Akhenaten (known as Aten).

Services: A private family service will be held Tuesday, October 13th at Congregation Temple Israel. Due to Covid-19, the service will be limited to close family, but all may stream the service live. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Additionally, there will be no visitation with the family, but a celebration of life will be held sometime in 2021 when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

St. Louis Zoo: https://www.stlzoo.org/

Opera Theatre St. Louis: https://opera-stl.org/

Congregation Temple Israel: https://www.ti-stl.org/

