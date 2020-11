Brantley, Joseph M.

Age 70, Tues., Nov. 3, 2020. Dear father of Zachary Gilstrap and Ben Brantley; dear son of the late Luman and Priscilla Brantley; dear brother of Larry (Jill) Brantley; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Fri., Nov 6 from 4-8 p.m. Burial at Park Lawn Cemetery Mon., Nov 9 at 11 a.m. (www.kutisfuneralhomes.com)