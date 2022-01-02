Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Paul Rosa
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Rosa, Joseph Paul

91 of St. Louis passed away December 23, 2021 while being cared for at the Evelyn House in Creve Coeur, MO. Funeral service will be private for the immediate family.

Joe was born in East Providence Rhode Island to Joseph G. Da Rosa and Nancy Joaquim. He was married to Cathleen Rosa for 67 years. Joe worked as a salesman for W.W. Grainger for 20 years until he retired in 1995. He was in the Army for 2 yrs and served overseas as a radio operator.

Joe was passionate about airplanes, flying and just hanging out in his hanger at the Creve Coeur airport where he kept an experimental aircraft that he had built. He was always willing to go on new adventures with family and friends. He was a lifelong learner and intensely curious about all things including people.

He is survived by his wife Cathleen; son William Rosa; daughters Kris Rosa, Rachel (Rod) Boehlow, Cath (Joe) Halek and Celeste (Larry) Anders; grandchildren Katy, Madelyn and Joe; and siblings George and Tony Rosa and Delores Campbell.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gary Hogbin
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results