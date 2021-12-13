Menu
Joseph A. Ryan Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ryan Sr., Joseph A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of

Holy Mother Church Saturday, December 11, 2021. Beloved

husband of Delores "Carla" Ryan

(nee Whitworth); loving father of Joseph Ryan Jr. and Jenna Rose

Ryan; dear brother of Thomas

(Susan), James (Amy), Daniel

(Nicole), John Ryan and Mary

(Richard) Dinwiddie; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew cousin and friend to many.

Joseph served many years as the Democratic Committeeman for the 11th Ward, was a long time employee with the City of St. Louis and was Past President of the Holy Name Society.

Services: Visitation at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church (3949 Wilmington Ave. 63116) on Wednesday, December 15 from 12:30 p.m. until Mass time at 1:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3949 Wilmington Ave., MO
Dec
15
Funeral Mass
1:30p.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3949 Wilmington Ave., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Ryan family have our sincere Sympathy of the passing of Joe. We have fond memories of him. He left us too soon. Rip Joe
Ed and Jane Koeller
December 24, 2021
I was stunned and sorry to hear of Joe's passing. He was a friend of mine from our days in the Parking Division and our service on the Democratic Central Committee and the State Party. He will be missed. Sadly, I am out of town and couldn't be with you for his services. Please know that you are in my thoughts.
Brian Wahby
Work
December 17, 2021
My condolences to the Ryan Family. I enjoyed our time together on the Democratic Central Committee. Many frank discussions on issues and candidates. God Bless!
Ron Auer
Friend
December 15, 2021
