Ryan Sr., Joseph A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of

Holy Mother Church Saturday, December 11, 2021. Beloved

husband of Delores "Carla" Ryan

(nee Whitworth); loving father of Joseph Ryan Jr. and Jenna Rose

Ryan; dear brother of Thomas

(Susan), James (Amy), Daniel

(Nicole), John Ryan and Mary

(Richard) Dinwiddie; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew cousin and friend to many.

Joseph served many years as the Democratic Committeeman for the 11th Ward, was a long time employee with the City of St. Louis and was Past President of the Holy Name Society.

Services: Visitation at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church (3949 Wilmington Ave. 63116) on Wednesday, December 15 from 12:30 p.m. until Mass time at 1:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.