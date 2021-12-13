Ryan Sr., Joseph A.
Fortified with the Sacraments of
Holy Mother Church Saturday, December 11, 2021. Beloved
husband of Delores "Carla" Ryan
(nee Whitworth); loving father of Joseph Ryan Jr. and Jenna Rose
Ryan; dear brother of Thomas
(Susan), James (Amy), Daniel
(Nicole), John Ryan and Mary
(Richard) Dinwiddie; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew cousin and friend to many.
Joseph served many years as the Democratic Committeeman for the 11th Ward, was a long time employee with the City of St. Louis and was Past President of the Holy Name Society.
Services: Visitation at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church (3949 Wilmington Ave. 63116) on Wednesday, December 15 from 12:30 p.m. until Mass time at 1:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.