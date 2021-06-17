Menu
Joseph Sander
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Sander, Joseph

104, June 13, 2021. Visit. at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. For more info, see Schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church
415 Weidman Rd, Manchester, MO
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church
415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, MO
Luv u Jojo
Liz Rea
Family
June 21, 2021
Sincere condolences on the passing of Uncle Joe. May God wrap you in his peace and love. Love, Rita Summers
Rita Summers
Family
June 18, 2021
Mike ,Dave, and Chris Sander
June 18, 2021
Dear Chris (and family), My most sincere condolences. Joe and my husband, Terry, worked together many years ago...probably in the late '70's , at the bank of st.louis. If I have the correct family and Joe sander, I want you to know how very much Terry regarded Joe. Tho they lost touch and Terry died in '07, I know he would like me to pass on his condolences b/ c he regarded Joe so highly. And, again Chris, if I have the right family, you and I were comrades in arms with the APLC and st.monica parish. At any rate, please know that you and your dad are in my prayers. RIP Jan Boyle
Jan boyle
Work
June 17, 2021
