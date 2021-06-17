Dear Chris (and family), My most sincere condolences. Joe and my husband, Terry, worked together many years ago...probably in the late '70's , at the bank of st.louis. If I have the correct family and Joe sander, I want you to know how very much Terry regarded Joe. Tho they lost touch and Terry died in '07, I know he would like me to pass on his condolences b/ c he regarded Joe so highly. And, again Chris, if I have the right family, you and I were comrades in arms with the APLC and st.monica parish. At any rate, please know that you and your dad are in my prayers. RIP Jan Boyle

Jan boyle Work June 17, 2021