Schenker, Joseph P. IV

passed away peacefully, at the age of 46, on Friday, April 1, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was an avid outdoorsman and fun-loving free spirit who leaves behind a father and step-mother, Joe and Susan, a sister Jamie Huch (Eli) and step-brother Chris Kiefer (Sarah), 4 nephews and a niece who love him more than words can say. He was predeceased by his mother, Deborah Reinheimer, and he leaves behind his dear friend Kaitlyn Wind as well as countless friends across the US.

Services: A celebration of life will be held for Joe at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton, MO on Thursday, April 14, 2022, 3-7 p.m. The family encourages donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.