Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph P. Schenker IV
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 14 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers

Schenker, Joseph P. IV

passed away peacefully, at the age of 46, on Friday, April 1, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was an avid outdoorsman and fun-loving free spirit who leaves behind a father and step-mother, Joe and Susan, a sister Jamie Huch (Eli) and step-brother Chris Kiefer (Sarah), 4 nephews and a niece who love him more than words can say. He was predeceased by his mother, Deborah Reinheimer, and he leaves behind his dear friend Kaitlyn Wind as well as countless friends across the US.

Services: A celebration of life will be held for Joe at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton, MO on Thursday, April 14, 2022, 3-7 p.m. The family encourages donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.