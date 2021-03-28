Sekarski, Joseph J. III "Joe"

Friday, March 26, 2021. beloved husband of the late Aldona Sekarski (nee Wallentine); dear father of Lynette (Bill) Budding, Brian Pulliam (Vivian) and Shannon (James) Briggs; dear grandfather of Mark (Rebecca), Andrew, Athan, David, Elizabeth, Connor, Taran and Avreigh; dear great-grandfather of Sophie and Charlie; dear brother of Jan, Dan, Sue, Pat, Tim, and the late Mary Ann and Mike; dear son of the late Joseph and Lorraine Sekarski. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, April 1, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Member of Affton and Lake of the Ozarks Elks, St. Louis Drag Boat Association and The Blue Goose. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alpha One appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m.