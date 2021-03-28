Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph J. "Joe" Sekarski III
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Sekarski, Joseph J. III "Joe"

Friday, March 26, 2021. beloved husband of the late Aldona Sekarski (nee Wallentine); dear father of Lynette (Bill) Budding, Brian Pulliam (Vivian) and Shannon (James) Briggs; dear grandfather of Mark (Rebecca), Andrew, Athan, David, Elizabeth, Connor, Taran and Avreigh; dear great-grandfather of Sophie and Charlie; dear brother of Jan, Dan, Sue, Pat, Tim, and the late Mary Ann and Mike; dear son of the late Joseph and Lorraine Sekarski. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, April 1, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Member of Affton and Lake of the Ozarks Elks, St. Louis Drag Boat Association and The Blue Goose. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alpha One appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Apr
1
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.