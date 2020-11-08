Tedder, Joseph "Wayne"

Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Eunice H. Tedder (nee Morgan) for over 67 years; loving father of Julie (Michael) Tesi, Robert (Janice) Tedder, Daniel (Jenny) Tedder and Tori (Jason) Hoffman; loving papa of 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy), Heidi, Bailey, Morgan, Jay, Lena, Cole and Eila and 4 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Adria, Mabry and Jamison. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, November 9, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.