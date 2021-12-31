Menu
Joseph E. Wangler
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Wangler, Joseph E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Joseph Edward Wangler passed in his home in Creve Coeur at the age of 92. He joined his wife of 73 years in heaven. Joe is survived by his daughters Brenda (Rudy) Torricelli and Patti Sellers; grandchildren Nick, Josh (Kaylee), Arianne (Sam), and Catie (Mat), and great-grand-children Savannah, Evan, Jackson, Wyatt and Magnolia.

Services: Visitation Sunday, January 2, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann). Funeral Mass Monday, January 3, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights). Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd. , Saint Ann, MO
Jan
3
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln, Maryland Heights, MO
Albert Coyte
December 30, 2021
Lyle & Trish Morton
December 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joe Giebel
Neighbor
December 28, 2021
