Wangler, Joseph E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Joseph Edward Wangler passed in his home in Creve Coeur at the age of 92. He joined his wife of 73 years in heaven. Joe is survived by his daughters Brenda (Rudy) Torricelli and Patti Sellers; grandchildren Nick, Josh (Kaylee), Arianne (Sam), and Catie (Mat), and great-grand-children Savannah, Evan, Jackson, Wyatt and Magnolia.

Services: Visitation Sunday, January 2, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann). Funeral Mass Monday, January 3, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights). Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.