Zeigler, Joseph M.

Age 80, passed away June 13, 2021. He was born in Cleveland, OH to the late Joseph M. and Margaret (nee Linehan) Zeigler; beloved husband of Kathryn (nee O'Connor) for 59 years; loving father of Joseph (Nina), Kathryn (Jason) Buchholz, Thomas (Colleen), Margaret (Tony) Markel. Preceded in death by his first child, Mary Anne. He was proud Grandpa to Heidi Zeigler, Kate and Connor Buchholz, Joey, Tommy, and Danielle Zeigler, Kyle, Andrew, and Gretchen Markel; dear brother of James Zeigler.

Joe was a pillar of strength and devoted to his family, who were everything to him. He loved spending time with his wife, 5 children and their spouses, and nine grandchildren.

He was a brilliant physician, avid historian, and storyteller; he loved classical music, reading, and Star Trek, and he hosted the BEST clambakes in the Midwest. From Boy Scouts and baseball and soccer, to teaching bike riding and driving lessons, he supported his children's endeavors with passion.

Joe passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his bedside . . . with no favorites.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, MO 63131.