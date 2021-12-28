Godfrey, Josephine Theresa

(nee Grana) Sep 9,1932-Dec 25, 2021. Fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (nee Catanzaro) Grana. Dear sister of Anthony D. Grana (the late Terry) and the late Joseph (Mary Catherine) and John F. Grana. Cherished mother of Stephen (Catherine), Maria, Mary Brigid, Angela (Jack Sain), Tony (Kathleen), Francis (Suzanne), John and the late Mark Godfrey. Loving care given by, Susan Schoelch, Nona, Lizzie, Sheila and LaDonna.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois, Wed, Dec 29, 4-8PM. Memorial Mass Thur, Dec 30, 10AM St. Raphael Archangel, 6000 Jamieson Ave, 63109. In lieu of flowers, contribute to Friends of Kids with Cancer, 16 Sunnen Drive, #161, St. Louis, MO 63143, St. Raphael Archangel Church and Cardinal Glennon, 3800 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.