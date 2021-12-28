Menu
Josephine Theresa Godfrey
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Godfrey, Josephine Theresa

(nee Grana) Sep 9,1932-Dec 25, 2021. Fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (nee Catanzaro) Grana. Dear sister of Anthony D. Grana (the late Terry) and the late Joseph (Mary Catherine) and John F. Grana. Cherished mother of Stephen (Catherine), Maria, Mary Brigid, Angela (Jack Sain), Tony (Kathleen), Francis (Suzanne), John and the late Mark Godfrey. Loving care given by, Susan Schoelch, Nona, Lizzie, Sheila and LaDonna.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois, Wed, Dec 29, 4-8PM. Memorial Mass Thur, Dec 30, 10AM St. Raphael Archangel, 6000 Jamieson Ave, 63109. In lieu of flowers, contribute to Friends of Kids with Cancer, 16 Sunnen Drive, #161, St. Louis, MO 63143, St. Raphael Archangel Church and Cardinal Glennon, 3800 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
30
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Raphael Archangel
6000 Jamieson Ave, MO
My deepest sympathy to Mary Brigid and the family of Josephine Godfrey. May God grant her eternal rest. I knew Jo and Mary Brigid from working at St. Mary's Hospital. Special regards to Susan.
Sister Elizabeth Ann Hall, OSF
Work
December 31, 2021
Jo was an amazing person; full of love, kindness, beauty. She was friend to everyone she met.
Kathy Bookstaver Pagano
Friend
December 31, 2021
Carl and Frankie Eichenberger
December 29, 2021
Jo the first word you must have learned was kindness. You were always kind and loving to your family your friends your patients your coworkers and the children you babysat for over the years. It was with peace of mind we could leave our children in your care and enjoy time away. We would come home to wonderful tales of fun adventures and delicious food! We will pray for your family that they will find peace at this difficult time in the treasured memories they have a you. Rest in peace Jo. You will be missed.
The Frederickson Family
December 28, 2021
Jo the first word you must have learned was kindness. You were always kind and loving to your family your friends your patients your co-workers and the children you babysat for over the years. It was with such peace of mind we could leave our children in your care and enjoy time away. We always arrived home to wonderful tales of fun adventures and good food!!! Rest In Peace. We are praying for your family that they find comfort in all the wonderful memories they have of you! You will be missed.
The Frederickson Family
Friend
December 28, 2021
We dearly love the memories of our Christmas visits to see Josephine in years not too far in the past. She always had a basket full of lovely ornaments, and she generously gave one to each of us. We recall the genuine love and deep warmth we felt just being with her. These memories will be cherished always.
Betty Keehn
Family
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results