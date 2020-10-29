Vago, Josephine

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Josephine was the beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Anna (Mitnik) Vago; dear cousin to many, especially the late Patricia (Restelli) Olwig and her children, Lisa (Joe), Greg (Harue), Janice (Michael), Eric (Nobue) and Andrew (Jennifer); dear Godmother, friend to many locally and in Inveruno, Italy.

Josephine was a nurse for over 60+ years who loved her time at DePaul Hospital and then as the school nurse at St. Norbert's school, as she was a dedicated parishioner of St. Norbert's.

She was a world traveler and loved her Lord, socializing, gardening, playing cards and Notre Dame football.

Services: Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Norbert Church, 16475 New Halls Ferry, Florissant, MO, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to the Mass. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.

COVID-19 restrictions: Social distancing and masks are required. Please visit www.hutchensfuneralhome.com for more information or to express online condolences.