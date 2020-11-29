Clark, Josephine W.

passed away November 24, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Josie was born March 21, 1922 in Montclair, New Jersey to Ralph M. and Harriet Parsons Watt. She graduated from The Kimberley School and attended Smith College. Josie's family vacationed in Douglas, Michigan every summer and it was there that she met Bill Clark. The summer romance became a lifelong one when they were married December 28, 1942. Bill and Josie lived in Kirkwood, MO for many years, raising their family of six children. They lived briefly in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to Kingwood, TX in 1975, but always returned to Michigan for the summer. Josie moved back to St. Louis in 2017.

Josie was preceded in death by her husband, William Allan Clark, son Stephen Clark, her parents, brother Ralph E. Watt, and sister Eleanor Shull. She is survived by sister Katharine Cangelosi, children Kenneth Clark (Mary; the late Gail), Josephine Clark-Curtiss (Roy Curtiss III), Christine Fuller (Brooks), David Clark (Sandra), Mark Clark (Elizabeth) and the late Stephen Clark (Nuviah Shirazi); grandchildren Sara, Scott, Emily, Christopher, Erin, Kevin, Greg, Garth, Megan, Zoe, Harper, Amy, David, Whitney, Andrew, Lily, Bryan, Stephanie, and great-grandchildren Alexa, Liam, Dax, Abigail, Jay, Josie, Henry, Lucy, Benjamin, Waylon, Findlay, Wyatt, Brooks, Max, Dexter, Eila, Clark, Everett, Amelia, Ella and Marlo.

Josie considered life to be one adventure after another: a different place to live and to explore, a new person to meet and get to know, new sights and activities to be experienced. She noticed and appreciated beauty everywhere - spying an eagle in a treetop along the Lakeshore, looking for the green flash at sunset, choosing perfect colors and fabrics to design and construct beautiful quilts and more recently, other works of art. She was intensely interested in every person she met and magically brought out the best in everyone with whom she interacted.

Because family and friends were so important to our mother, in lieu of flowers or charitable donation, her family asks that you simply and safely enjoy being in your family's presence and embrace each other during this holiday season. Burial will be in the Douglas Cemetery, Douglas, Michigan. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

