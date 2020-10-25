Menu
Joyce Abernathy
DIED
October 10, 2020

Abernathy, Joyce

September 27, 1940 – October 10, 2020

Joyce Abernathy (nee Bishop) was preceded in death by her husband James and is survived by children Cindy and Brett, son-in-law Douglas, and grandchildren Austin and Blair. Joyce was born in 1940 and raised in St. Louis, MO attending Roosevelt High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of MO – Columbia where she met her husband and subsequently married James in 1960. Returning to St. Louis after graduation, she took a job as a teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School and obtained her Master's degree in Education as a remedial reading specialist for all grades from the University of MO – St. Louis. In the 1980's and 1990's she took a break from teaching and worked as a licensed real estate agent for Gundaker Realty in their Oakville office. Joyce and James moved to San Antonio in 1998 after James' retirement, where she took a job working with students in the reading clinic at St. Phillips College and started private tutoring of 1st and 2nd grade students. We were blessed to virtually celebrate her 80th birthday with her a few weeks ago.

Services: FUNERAL SERVICE, MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2020, 11:30 A.M. PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH. Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232
Funeral services provided by:
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Thanks to her boundless energy, many, many of Miss Joyce’s students are better readers. Her work day wasn’t over when leaving the SPC Reading Lab. She may have tutored two or three elementary school students on her way home. She moved easily from adults to children, identifying needs and quickly dispensing corrective tutoring with a smile. Joyce was also an invaluable teammate in the lab. Her depth of knowledge and ability to provide useful advice to students and staff made everyone better and usually smarter. You are greatly missed, Joyce Abernathy. Condolences to her loving family.
Fran Boffo
Fran Boffo
Coworker
October 20, 2020