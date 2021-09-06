Menu
Joyce M. Casseau
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
Saint Louis, MO

Casseau, Joyce M.

(nee Lichtenberg) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of William U. Casseau; Dear mother of Sue Riddler Casseau and William John (Patricia) Casseau; loving grandmother of Justin and Kathleen Riddler, William John and Nicholas Robert Casseau; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Wednesday, September 8, 9:30 a.m. to St. Pius V Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery (Waterloo, IL). Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
8
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Pius V Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
BILL & FAMILY I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF A WONDERFUL, CARING, HELPING JOYCE. MANY HAPPY TIMES SPENT WITH HER AT ST. PIUS V.
HELEN BOLLNER
Friend
September 10, 2021
I just heard about Joyce's passing, wanted to give Bill and her family my sincere condolences. I've been cutting Joyce and Bill's hair for it has to be at least 15 -20 years(usually after her or Bill had been cutting on it already,lol). She was an amazing lady with a heart of gold, who would talk about her family with such pride and love. I will miss her so much
Angie Dill
September 10, 2021
Dear Bill, We are so sorry. Prayers are with you and the children. We have so many memories of our time with the Young Adult Club and when we all got married and were visiting each other when the children were small. Wonderful memories.
Betty and Joe Follmer
September 7, 2021
Bill -- We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Betsy & Gary Stoff
September 7, 2021
