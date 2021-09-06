Casseau, Joyce M.

(nee Lichtenberg) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of William U. Casseau; Dear mother of Sue Riddler Casseau and William John (Patricia) Casseau; loving grandmother of Justin and Kathleen Riddler, William John and Nicholas Robert Casseau; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Wednesday, September 8, 9:30 a.m. to St. Pius V Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery (Waterloo, IL). Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.