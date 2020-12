Gray, Joyce E.

(nee Lehmann) Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved mother of Lee Gray (Jason), Kasie Gray and her beloved cat Honey; dear grandmother of Luka, Aidan, Bella, Chloe, Logan and Landon; dear sister of Sharon, Sandra, Jeanette, Robin and Arthur Jr.; dear niece of William Lehmann; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, Fri., Dec. 11, 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m.