Crets, Joyce Irene

Born on April 6, 1935 to the late Oscar and Edna Franke, Joyce was a loving wife to Wayne for 66 wonderful years, beloved mother of Glenn (Patty) Crets, David (Kim) Crets and Donna (Mike) Cox, cherished grandmother to Katie, Alyssa, Ryan (Katy), Jacob, Julia, Matthew, Mitchell and Abbie, great-grandmother to Aria and Theo, and loving sister, cousin, aunt and friend to many.

Her infectious charm, contagious smile and witty humor were outdone only by her unwavering devotion to family. Whether it be attending countless grandchildren sporting events or worldwide travel expeditions - with Wayne at her side - Joyce was always there. Family defined her life. For 20 years, Joyce conquered the unrelenting challenges of Parkinson's disease with persistence, grace and courage, an inspiration to all those whose lives she touched.

Services: A private visitation and graveside service will be held on December 4. In respecting the health and safety of loved ones, a memorial service/celebration of life will be held in Spring 2021 at St. John's United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy in Joyce's memory to St. John's United Church of Christ, 11333 St. John's Church Rd., 63123 or the St. Louis Parkinson's Association.