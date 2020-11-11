Simmons, Joyce J.

(nee Shull), on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Simmons; dear mother of Brad (Michelle) Simmons; loving grandmother of Sidney Simmons (Chad Calbaum), Sloane Simmons and Tyler Steinkoetter; dear sister of Brad (Lilley) Shull and Gaye Clifford; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, November 12 at 12:45 p.m. Interment J.B. National

Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 10:30 a.m.