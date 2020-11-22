Landreman, CSJ, Sister Joyce

(aka Sister Norbert Mary) Nov. 17, 2020 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 92 and in her 68th year as a Sister of St. Joseph. Born Oct. 21, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and preceded in death by parents, Emma Marie (Mayer) and Norbert Henry Landreman and survived by siblings, Myrna Horgan, Rita Kaczmarek and Norbert Landreman. Private funeral Mass celebrated at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Tues., Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Live Streamed @ www.ustream.tv/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63111 or online gifts to CSJS.org. FEY SERVICE