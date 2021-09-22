Large, Joyce S.

(nee Singler), passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Loving wife of the late Wilbur R. Large; beloved mother of Susan (Mark) Hendrix and David Large; grandmother of 5; great-grandmother of 4; sister of Carol Roberts Barber; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Funeral service Thursday, 8:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Circle of Concern. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.