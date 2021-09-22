Menu
Joyce S. Large
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Large, Joyce S.

(nee Singler), passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Loving wife of the late Wilbur R. Large; beloved mother of Susan (Mark) Hendrix and David Large; grandmother of 5; great-grandmother of 4; sister of Carol Roberts Barber; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thurs- day, 8:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Circle of Concern. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Sep
23
Funeral service
8:30a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear David & Susie. It’s been a long time since Birchwood Acres. I have good memories of playing as kids. Your folks were awesome. I’m glad that they are all joining together again to be with God. Hugs Cheri Martin Warner
cheri warner
Friend
September 21, 2021
Dear David, Sue & Family, I am sorry & offer my condolences to you & your loved ones upon Joyce passing. I hope the love you shared with her will bring you comfort and peace.
Rick Jones
Friend
September 21, 2021
Sue sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family. Kim (Lewis) Fierro
Kim Fierro
Classmate
September 20, 2021
