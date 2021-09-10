Ralston, Joyce L.

(nee Pruett) of St. Louis passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Roland Ralston; dear mother of Pat (Bob) Benbenek, Dave (Gina) Ralston and Steve (Rachel) Ralston; loving grandmother of Maria, Sam, Nick, Kurtis, Anna, Liam and Clara; dear sister of Brenda Hunter, Paula Dudash, Jim Steele and the late Jerry and Ricky Pruett; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated.