Webbe, Joyce Eleanor "Mimi"

The family of Joyce Webbe is extremely saddened to share the news of her very unexpected passing. Joyce passed peacefully in her sleep on February 12, 2021.

Joyce was born to the late George and Marjorie Zinselmeier in St. Louis, Missouri. Joyce was the loving wife to Raymond Webbe; mother to three daughters, Tori (Rob) Hunt, Joelle (Christopher) Hibbard, and Jennifer (Jay) Van Luven. "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Blake, Sophia, RJ, Hadley, George, Joseph, and Ella. She was a loving aunt, cousin, and a friend to all.

Joyce was an active member of the St. Raymond Parish, and a kitchen volunteer. Joyce was happiest when she was with her family. She left behind an incredible example of a mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her love of life, her family, her friends, travel, and her infectious laugh.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral. Donations can be made to St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral or The JDRF St. Louis.