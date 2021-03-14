Menu
Joyce Eleanor "Mimi" Webbe
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Webbe, Joyce Eleanor "Mimi"

The family of Joyce Webbe is extremely saddened to share the news of her very unexpected passing. Joyce passed peacefully in her sleep on February 12, 2021.

Joyce was born to the late George and Marjorie Zinselmeier in St. Louis, Missouri. Joyce was the loving wife to Raymond Webbe; mother to three daughters, Tori (Rob) Hunt, Joelle (Christopher) Hibbard, and Jennifer (Jay) Van Luven. "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Blake, Sophia, RJ, Hadley, George, Joseph, and Ella. She was a loving aunt, cousin, and a friend to all.

Joyce was an active member of the St. Raymond Parish, and a kitchen volunteer. Joyce was happiest when she was with her family. She left behind an incredible example of a mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her love of life, her family, her friends, travel, and her infectious laugh.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral. Donations can be made to St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral or The JDRF St. Louis.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joyce was a dear friend that I loved . We connected later in her life but I loved her like a sister. We shared lots of wonderful experiences together that I will remember forever. Love you Miss Joyce
Jean Funck
March 19, 2021
Joyce was an especially beautiful lady. Her spirit soared and she shared her joy wherever she went. Joyce became a beloved friend in the short time we knew her. God Bless the Webbe family.
Phil & Kitty Orlando
March 16, 2021
I am so so sorry for your loss... Mrs Webbe was one of a kind. I have so many memories of her and her girls. You all are in my thoughts and prayers Xo
Elizabeth L Chance
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family Jenn you will be in my prayers
Cathi Smyth
March 16, 2021
To the entire Webbe family. I am truly sorry for the loss of one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Joyce always treated me as her own son. What a special lady indeed. This world will forever miss her beautiful essence and smile. May Joyce Rest In Peace.
William c Griesedieck
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will always think of your Mom as such a vibrant and friendly woman. I know everyone will miss her.
Chuck Finan
March 16, 2021
A great lady , from a great family. Very sad. Sorry for your loss. Paul Martorelli
Paul Martorelli
March 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to your family
Lynne and Brooks Parriott
March 15, 2021
My condolences to the family of Joyce Webbe. I have very fond memories of Joyce, she was truly beautiful in so many ways. Her presence always lit up a room. May she rest in peace.
Jeanne Pontello Szarwinski
March 14, 2021
I´m deeply sorry. Mrs. Webbe was a beautiful lady..inside and out. Always a smile and a hug. My prayers and love to all her loved her..
Veronica Mizerany Miller
March 14, 2021
