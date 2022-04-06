Woolsey, Joyce Elizabeth M.D.

(nee Devine), at age 92, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday April 1, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Michael Woolsey, M.D. and her parents, Leo Vincent Devine and Elizabeth Delores Devine (nee Bradley). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen Woolsey Bilderback (Kip); dear grandmother of James Thaddeus Bilderback and Robert Nathaniel Bilderback.

Dr. Woolsey was a graduate of Beaumont High School and received a full scholarship to Fontbonne University where she graduated in 1951 with degrees in Biology and Chemistry. In gratitude for the scholarship she received, she established the Leo V. and Bess D. Devine Endowed Scholarship in honor of her parents in July 2009 for a student who maintains a 3.5 GPA and is majoring in Biological or Physical Sciences, Math or Deaf Education. She graduated from St. Louis University Medical School in 1955, completed her residency at Boston Children's Hospital, and with her late husband, Bob, helped establish the Department of Neurology at St. Louis University Medical Center where she served as a Pediatric Neurologist at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for many years.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd., at Asbury Ave., University City, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Peters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leo V. and Bess D. Devine Endowed Scholarship at Fontbonne University, 6800 Wydown Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63105. The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Lourdes at 9:30 a.m. immediately preceding the ceremony.

