Branson, Juanita Love

It is with great sadness the family of Juanita L. Branson (nee Wolfe), announces her passing on June 1, 2021, after 95 enjoyable years.

Born December 15, 1925, she was the wife of the late MG Bill C. Branson, USAR Retired. She was the wonderful mother of Mariann (John) Kelly and Julya (George) Adamakos. Proud grandmother of Michael (Julia) Torrente, Marc (Michelle) Torrente and Stephanie Adamakos. Cherished great-grandmother of Parker, Connor and Cora. Dearest sister, aunt and friend of many.

Our hearts are deeply saddened, but take comfort in knowing she lived a long wonderful life and is now reunited with her husband of 71 years, Bill, her infant son, Rex, and many sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends.

Juanita was a person of faith, who was never too busy to be there for her family and friends, whom she cherished. She was a dedicated volunteer to numerous organizations including the PTA, Girl Scouts, Mothers Club, Officers Wives Club, the Food Pantry, her churches, the Glen at Aberdeen Heights, and others. She was so proud to be the recipient of the 2017 Voyce Volunteer of the Year Award.

The oldest of 6 from Linn, MO, Juanita raised her family in St. Louis Hills; maybe a little too close to Ted Drewes. The ultimate gardener, traveler, and beach lover, Juanita enjoyed her and Bill's retirement years at Raintree Lake, boating and building sandcastles with her grandchildren. In 2012, they moved to Aberdeen Heights in Kirkwood, MO, where she enjoyed 9 relaxing years, many new friendships, playing water volleyball, puzzling, decorating for events and having the time to spend with the family she so loved. Her smile, her love and her kindness will live on forever through her children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in her memory.

Services: In honor of Juanita's wishes, a graveside service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Fri, June 18, at 2:15 PM, with assembly at Sylvan Spring Park, Sheridan Drive, parking lot entrance on the left, directly across from the cemetery, by 1:45PM. Please contact Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary with any questions 314-832-7770 or visit hoffmeistercolonial.com