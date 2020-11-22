Menu
Juanita Cole

Cole, Juanita

(nee Threadgill), passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lester Cole; loving mother of Wanda (Victor) Siegrist, Gary (Christy) Cole and Elaine Cole; dearest grandmother of Mandy, Shane, and Jessie; dear great-grandmother of Brendan, Tristan, Alyssa, Ellie, Ava, and Gracie; survived by her sister Geneva Threadgill; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Private services were held on a previous date. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen. A Kutis Affton Service.


Nov. 22, 2020.
Such a Godly and sweet lady. She was a jewel. She is now happy with The Lord. We know her family and friends will miss her very much. Prayers and love.
Susan (Janis) Dean
November 22, 2020
Condolences. What a great mother,& friend. Hearts ache for your loss. Jesus give the Cole family peace & comfort. Amen
Anna Marie & Jim Korte
November 22, 2020