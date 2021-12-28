Menu
Judd A. Walezak
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Walezak, Judd A.

Entered into Rest on Friday, December 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Margie M. Walezak (nee Long) for 70 years; loving father of Stephen (Mary) Walezak; cherished grandfather of Eddie (Ashley Strope), John (Kristi) and Michael (Caty) Honey and great-grandfather of 12. Our dear brother, brother-in-law. uncle cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, December 30, from 10 a.m. until time of service 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
