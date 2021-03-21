Freeman, Jude T.

March 14, age 82, passed peacefully at home with loved ones. Jude was a loving husband of 60 yrs to Terry (nee Colletti), father to Anthony Freeman, Cindy Barrett (Jim), Holly Marchlewski (Jeff), Papa to Lauren Freeman, Danielle & Cole Marchlewski, brother to Peggy Kellerher & Matthew E. Freeman III (Jeannie), Brother-in-Law to Denny Colletti (Marge), Preceded by Parents, Matthew E. Freeman II & Elizabeth Dowling, Sisters Maryellen Benson (Jim) & Betty Schmidt (Jim).

Jude was a Teamster 682 member 50+ years. He was very involved in the local democrat party. He spent most of his weekends helping others finish basements, bathrooms, etc. He was an avid reader & enjoyed spending time at the casino. He was the life of a party with his witty responses.

Because of Jeff Marchlewski's exceptional care, Jude was able to remain in his home the last 3 yrs.

His remains were donated to Washington University research. A future celebration of life tbd. Donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.