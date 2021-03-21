Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jude T. Freeman

Freeman, Jude T.

March 14, age 82, passed peacefully at home with loved ones. Jude was a loving husband of 60 yrs to Terry (nee Colletti), father to Anthony Freeman, Cindy Barrett (Jim), Holly Marchlewski (Jeff), Papa to Lauren Freeman, Danielle & Cole Marchlewski, brother to Peggy Kellerher & Matthew E. Freeman III (Jeannie), Brother-in-Law to Denny Colletti (Marge), Preceded by Parents, Matthew E. Freeman II & Elizabeth Dowling, Sisters Maryellen Benson (Jim) & Betty Schmidt (Jim).

Jude was a Teamster 682 member 50+ years. He was very involved in the local democrat party. He spent most of his weekends helping others finish basements, bathrooms, etc. He was an avid reader & enjoyed spending time at the casino. He was the life of a party with his witty responses.

Because of Jeff Marchlewski's exceptional care, Jude was able to remain in his home the last 3 yrs.

His remains were donated to Washington University research. A future celebration of life tbd. Donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.