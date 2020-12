Boeser, Judith A.

Judith passed away on December 1, 2020, at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William; her children Bill (Diana) Boeser, Jenny Boeser, and Tim (Heidi) Boeser. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Billy, Nick, Jess, Jen, Ali, Will, Aubrey, Gage and Zane, her great-grandchildren, Mason and Zander, and her family and friends, including her many furry friends.