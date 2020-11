LePage, Judith Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Albert LePage; dear mother of Tom (Cindy) LePage, Kim (Ron) Negley and Kristine LePage. Our dear grandmother of 6, and friend to many.

Services: Services were held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Service of Kutis South County Chapel.