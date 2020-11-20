Tarrant, Judith Ann

80, entered into rest 11/18. She is survived by her beloved husband Bob D. Tarrant; children Bob D. (Barb) Tarrant, Jr. and Karen M. (Daniel) Kolditz; beloved grandchildren Derrick, Evan (Madison), Michelle (Nick), Dylan (Courtney) Tarrant, Jessica and Daniel Jr. Kolditz; two great grandchildren, Emma Harris and Skylar Woodman. Our beloved aunt, great aunt, sister-in-law, friend to many, sister in Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents William Layes and Emma Inman; siblings Rosemary Cato, Dorothy Layes, & William Layes; dear son, Steven Tarrant. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, & homemaker. The ultimate joy in her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Judy was never happier than when surrounded by family. Judy will be greatly missed.

Services: Interment private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please check the Ziegenhein website for updates.