Judith Emily Bartz

Bartz, Judith Emily

It is with great sadness, love, and profound gratitude the family of Judith Emily Bartz (Petras) announce passing on February 23rd, 2021, she was 77 years old.

She was a loving mother of Craig Bartz (Amy), Kelly Bartz, and Robyn Bartz (Todd), and adored grandmother of Emily, Hannah, Megan, Althea, and Patrick.

Her strong-will was evident at an early age as she battled polio in an iron lung. Her sense of humor and perseverance left her never feeling sorry for herself, even in the hardest of times. We learned at an early age that our complaints were only met with a quick diversion to look at the bright side. She taught us to make friends with those who were friendless, to share what we had, no matter how small that might be, and to never take more than we needed. Her intent listening skills always left us feeling like we mattered.

Judy was a daring cook with food for all. She loved painting, fishing, and gardening. She had a reputation of a ruthless card player, taking money from even her youngest of grandkids. And though she is no longer with us; her spirit, work ethic, core values and sense of humor will continue to benefit and inspire all of those who knew her.

Donations may be made to CASA of St. Louis, caring for abused and neglected children in the foster system. stlcasa.org

Services: Per Judy's wishes, there will be a family only celebration. If you wish to do something in her honor, please just spend a little extra time truly being together in laughter and love.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Judy's death. So many memories, last minute get togethers, bbq's and playing cards till the wee hours. Please accept our sympathy.
Mary and Ed Metzler
February 28, 2021
