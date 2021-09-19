Menu
Judith Frances Hemenway

Hemenway, Judith "Judy-Judy-Judy" Frances

(nee Hartmann) 86, passed away peacefully Friday, September 10, 2021, beloved wife of the late David S Hemenway, loving mother of Michele Hemenway (Hans Peterson), David (Rosie) Hemenway, Daniel Hemenway, Susan (Mike), LaBrier, the late Stephanie Hemenway and Kevin (Ann) Hemenway. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Judy was one of ten children from St. Louis city. Judy enjoyed sports and was very competitive. In school, Judy shot the lights out from the perimeter with her patented two-handed jump shot in basketball. Later on, it was volleyball and racquet ball (while raising six children) culminating with tennis where she was quite the doubles expert playing well into her 60's. Judy's husband, kids and grandkids could not get enough of 'grandma's' French Toast and Bacon. Judy was a lover of dogs and a good book. Without any doubt, Judy was and always will be the life of the party.

Services: A celebration of Judy's life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. at Llywelyn's in Webster Groves. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ALSA (webstl.alsa.org)


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Llywelyn's in Webster Groves
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Judy by way of tennis many years ago. She was my doubles partner on our team. We had so many good times together playing tennis, traveling, and just hanging out. She was so fun to be with, and I learned so much from her. She was my "most unforgettable person" in my life. I will miss her so much.
Bev Stevenson
September 20, 2021
Aunt Judy, was a very kind and lovable person.Judy always smiled and gave the tightest hugs when you saw her. She will be missed, but the photos of her are so funny. Her family and sisters were very important to her, she will be remembered as the beautiful lady that she was.
Cathi Bean
Family
September 20, 2021
I first met Judy 40+ yrs. ago on the tennis court. She became a central figure of our tennis team and the life of the party. Nothing would have been the same without her, tennis trips, parties, dinners, birthdays. We played bridge for years, and I considered her a great friend. I learned a lot from Judy. The last time I saw her was Dec. 2019. She could still tell a great story and her sense of humor was definitely intact. I cherish the memories and will never forget her. I hope she is enjoying her Zinfandel right now.
Connie Raque
Friend
September 19, 2021
