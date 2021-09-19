Hemenway, Judith "Judy-Judy-Judy" Frances

(nee Hartmann) 86, passed away peacefully Friday, September 10, 2021, beloved wife of the late David S Hemenway, loving mother of Michele Hemenway (Hans Peterson), David (Rosie) Hemenway, Daniel Hemenway, Susan (Mike), LaBrier, the late Stephanie Hemenway and Kevin (Ann) Hemenway. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Judy was one of ten children from St. Louis city. Judy enjoyed sports and was very competitive. In school, Judy shot the lights out from the perimeter with her patented two-handed jump shot in basketball. Later on, it was volleyball and racquet ball (while raising six children) culminating with tennis where she was quite the doubles expert playing well into her 60's. Judy's husband, kids and grandkids could not get enough of 'grandma's' French Toast and Bacon. Judy was a lover of dogs and a good book. Without any doubt, Judy was and always will be the life of the party.

Services: A celebration of Judy's life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. at Llywelyn's in Webster Groves. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ALSA (webstl.alsa.org)