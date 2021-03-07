Menu
Judith Wells Holland
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Holland, Judith Wells

August 24, 1940-March 3, 2021

Judy passed away peacefully at her home in University City on March 3, 2021 at the age of 80. She was born and raised in Oklahoma and graduated from the University of Tulsa, where she was a proud member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She met her husband Dempster Holland (predeceased, 2015) while they were both pursuing graduate degrees at Washington University.

A true child of the 60s, Judy marched with the Civil Rights movement and taught in the inner city schools. She was always quick with an opinion or a well-crafted argument about the issues she was passionate about. Judy and "Dempy Do" spent many a meal debating the issues of the day, loudly pontificating about mostly shared opinions.

While raising five children, she was a real estate agent and enjoyed looking at houses as much as she did selling them.

Judy loved entertaining with her family, decorating her century home, gardening, and spending time with her dog. After retirement from her career as a real estate agent, her favorite escape was to her Michigan cottage where her skill in gardening has left a lasting impact.

She leaves behind her five children, William (Julie), Matthew (Missy), Katherine Rodriguez (Mike), Patrick and Brian (Annie) and grandchildren Christopher, Austin, Maggie, Annika, Amanda and Cate.

Services: Private services and interment were held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Animal Protective

Association of Missouri.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
