Holstein, Judith F. "Judy"

(nee Johnson) Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Holstein; loving mother of Cindy (Barry) Wettroth and Deborah (David) Stoor; adoring grandmother of Nicole, Paige (Chris McKiernan) and Matthew Wettroth, and Irina Stoor; cherished great-grandmother of Liam; dear sister of Sandra Zastrow; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. until funeral service time at 1 p.m. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.