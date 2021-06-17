Menu
Judith F. "Judy" Holstein
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Holstein, Judith F. "Judy"

(nee Johnson) Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Holstein; loving mother of Cindy (Barry) Wettroth and Deborah (David) Stoor; adoring grandmother of Nicole, Paige (Chris McKiernan) and Matthew Wettroth, and Irina Stoor; cherished great-grandmother of Liam; dear sister of Sandra Zastrow; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. until funeral service time at 1 p.m. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
