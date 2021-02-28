There are so many beautiful things I could say about Judy!! I am Judy's hairdresser of many years every time I looked on my block and saw judy was my 1st appointment I always lit up with excitement to know my day would be beautiful having conversation with her.. judy was so beautiful and always made you appreciate life her endless smile Her laughter her love for her kids and grand kids her mother in law and siblings also the love she had for scott.. I always enjoyed given Judy a little spunk to the hair and she wore it well!! Judy will always have a special place in my heart I will always remember Judy as she was very special because she shared the same birthday as my mother.... Fly high my beautiful friend until we meet again love you always and forever your hairdresser Tracy!! Sending my condolences to scott his kids and grandkids!!

Tracy Contreras Family February 25, 2021