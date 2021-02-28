To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Auntie Judy was one of the most heartwarmingly sunny people I have ever had the pleasure to know. Each time I saw her she always had a smile behind her eyes, no matter the circumstances. And although we will greatly miss her exuberance, her memory will continue to enrich all our lives. Miss you already, Auntie Judy.
Chris Nootenboom
Family
March 12, 2021
No words can fully describe how much mom was loved and how much she will be missed. I am so thankful to have had such a warm, positive, kind, and encouraging mom. I will miss her terribly but am so very grateful for the time we had together. I love you mom.
Jamie Kent
Son
March 10, 2021
Steve Wilquet
Son
March 3, 2021
Carrie Wilquet
Daughter
March 3, 2021
Carrie Wilquet
Daughter
March 3, 2021
Elise Chan
Grandchild
March 2, 2021
Elise Chan
Grandchild
March 2, 2021
Elise Chan
Grandchild
March 2, 2021
Elise Chan
Grandchild
March 2, 2021
Elise Chan
Grandchild
March 2, 2021
I don't know how I could possibly write anything that would live up to your strength and kindness. You'll always have a special place in my heart and I'll think of you every time I see a lighthouse, drink coffee, spot a deer, or dip my toes in a lake. Thank you for all of your love, grandma. We miss you. - Elise & Alex
Elise Chan
Grandchild
March 2, 2021
Judy was such a wonderful person I will never forget how she came to the hospital when my brother had surgery. Was so happy to have her and the family there. We will miss her lovely smile and perky personality. So sorry for your loss.
Marlyn and Don Scoggin
Friend
March 2, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss! Judy was a wonderful and loving person. You could always tell how much she loved her family.
Dale and Jennifer Waterhouse
Friend
March 2, 2021
Carrie Wilquet
Daughter
March 1, 2021
Carrie Wilquet
Daughter
March 1, 2021
Carrie Wilquet
Daughter
March 1, 2021
Carrie Wilquet
Daughter
March 1, 2021
There are no words to describe how deeply I will feel the loss of my mom. She was my best friend, my biggest advocate, and my role model. She was kind and generous, and she taught me the importance of treating each person you meet as if they were the most important person in the room. Mom always looked on the bright side and she had a fantastic smile to cheer you up when you were struggling. Her family was the world to her. She knew every birthday and anniversary of the entire extended family. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. I only hope I can live up to be the kind of woman she showed me how to be. Mom will always be loved and forever be missed.
Carrie, Steve, Drew & Chloe
Family
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
Judy was truly one of the most amazing, beautiful people I’ve ever known. She always made me feel not just accepted, but loved. I loved her more than I can express, and I will miss her always.
Mickenzie Jensen
March 1, 2021
My Auntie Judy was the sweetest person I ever met. Can't remember her without that beaming smile! Always happy, cheerful, optimistic, kind and loving, she continues to be a role model for how to live a beautiful life. Deepest condolences to Scott, Carrie, Jamie, Bob, Elise, Chloe, and Adam.
Bill Nootenboom
Family
March 1, 2021
I will always remember her contagious smile, her love for everyone she knew, but most of all her love for her husband and family.
Barbara Buckner
Friend
March 1, 2021
Judy was my second mom, she accepted me as her own! I will miss her so very much! I can hear her saying "Hi honey, how are you?" as she greeted me with a big hug.
Sherry Nehls
March 1, 2021
Scott and family and Bob and Laura, we will always remember Judy for that great smile and warm spirit. She greeted everyone she encountered with a genuine joy and interest. Always enjoyed catching up with her and Margie when she was at the cabin for her summer visits with the cousins. She will be missed. Our hearts are with you all at this time. Hugs Joie and John Nowak
John and Joie Nowak
Family
February 28, 2021
Bob, my condolences in the loss of your sister..... (hugs) buddy..... you and her family are in my prayers!
Carol Brown
Friend
February 28, 2021
I worked with Judy at Travelers Insurance in Duluth in 1970. She was a wonderful person. Please accept my condolences.
Charlene Corley
Coworker
February 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Chris Karnish
Friend
February 26, 2021
There are so many beautiful things I could say about Judy!! I am Judy's hairdresser of many years every time I looked on my block and saw judy was my 1st appointment I always lit up with excitement to know my day would be beautiful having conversation with her.. judy was so beautiful and always made you appreciate life her endless smile Her laughter her love for her kids and grand kids her mother in law and siblings also the love she had for scott.. I always enjoyed given Judy a little spunk to the hair and she wore it well!! Judy will always have a special place in my heart I will always remember Judy as she was very special because she shared the same birthday as my mother.... Fly high my beautiful friend until we meet again love you always and forever your hairdresser Tracy!! Sending my condolences to scott his kids and grandkids!!
Tracy Contreras
Family
February 25, 2021
Scott, Carrie, Jamie and Bob.........So many memories.....I will miss her smiling face and positive attitude. She was the kindest most caring person. She had a great sense of humor and we could always laugh and share stories. I will miss her.......loved her very much.
Vicki Simich
Family
February 25, 2021
Dear Scott and family, We have shared so many happy memories and always looked forward to seeing you and Judy when you visited Texas. Bob and I are deeply sorry for you loss and we have you and your family in our hearts and prayers.
Susan and Bob Turner
Family
February 24, 2021
She was a wonderful, bright light in our lives. She was my big sister. We miss you. Love Steve & Nikki.
Steve Kent
Family
February 24, 2021
Scott, Carrie, Jamie, and Bob. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your extended families, our extended families. Judy is certainly going to be missed by all. Her laugh, her smile, and most of all, her zest for life will always be a role model. God speed Judy. Love Tom and Deb.
Tom and Deb Anthony
Family
February 24, 2021
Dear Scott, Carrie, Jamie and Bob, thinking of your entire family at this time. Judy will always be remembered for her great hugs and wonderful smile. She was always so happy and cheerful. We will certainly miss seeing her at the cabin. We all have such wonderful memories of her. God Bless. Hugs
Dick and Mary Jeanson
Family
February 24, 2021
Heaven will love this Angel as we all have!! She will always be missed.
Claudia Lindberg
Friend
February 24, 2021
The world has lost another bright and lovely light. Scott, Carrie, and Jamie - thinking of you all and hoping you may find some comfort in sharing memories with one another. Our family often enjoyed my mom’s (Vicki Simich) stories of growing up at the cabin with Judy.
Lena Motz
Family
February 23, 2021
Scott and family, Bob - so saddened by the loss of such a wonderful and kind person. Will forever remember Judy’s great smile and all the fabulous fun times growing up at the cabin. My thoughts are with you all.
Wendy (Hurst) Runstrom
Family
February 23, 2021
Scott, Carrie, Jamie & Bob ~ you all are in our thoughts and prayers ~ Judy always had a great smile and kind words for everyone ~ so sorry for your loss ~ Love Buzz & Vicki
Buzz & Vicki DeLaRosby
Family
February 23, 2021
Judy will always be in our hearts and remembered with great love and affection. She demonstrated a courage and a strength of purpose few people know. Always a smile on her face, that's how we'll remember her.
Laura & Carl Nurnberg
Neighbor
February 23, 2021
Ever since I first met her, I remember her as always smiling and happy and jolly. I will always remember her and I miss her so.
Yaeko Parish
Friend
February 23, 2021
We will never forget your smile and you will always be in our hearts. Love Harriet and Joe.
Joe Kent
Family
February 22, 2021
I will always remember the sweet sound of my aunties voice, she was always happy, and joyful. The brightest smile & she gave such great hugs! So grateful for the time we got to spend together in Florida last year. Prayers and so much love to you uncle Scott, Jamie, Carrie and your families. Love you
Melissa Fagnan
Family
February 22, 2021
Judy was my first daughter in law. I have loved and respected her for over 50 years. She was a wonderful person with a delightful personality. I would not have changed one thing about her. She was like my own child. I will miss her for ever.
Charlotte Kent
Family
February 22, 2021
Love you more than you know, Bobby
Bob Goewey
Family
February 22, 2021
Lori and I will always remember the fun times we had with Judy and Scott at the company Christmas party in Omaha. Judy will be in our memories forever.