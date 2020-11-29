Henkel, Judith L.

(nee Edelmann) passed away on Monday November 23 surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was 73.

Judy was born on December 25, 1946 in St. Louis to Joseph D. and Dorothy (Morgan) Edelmann. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1965 and went on to Harris Teachers College where she became the first in her family to graduate college. While at Harris she joined Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated from Harris in 1969 and went on to teach at Waring Elementary School in St. Louis. After teaching, Judy worked at Southwestern Bell and went on to earn two Masters Degrees from Webster University. She retired from AT&T after more than 30 years of service.

Judy loved music. It was the instigating factor of uniting her with her soulmate, Bill. She was a member of the St. Louis Metro Singers and the Southwestern Bell Belltones. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting on her hometown teams but especially the Blues and Cardinals. Most of all, Judy loved her grandchildren and, as their biggest supporter, attended as many of their hockey games as she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dorothy; her parents-in law, Eugene and Ellen Ross Henkel; her brothers-in-law, Richard Henkel and Bob Henkel; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Bolen; and beloved niece, Julie Fitzhenry.

Judy is survived by her adoring husband of 51 years, William Henkel; her beloved daughter, Amanda (Robert) Glenn; loving grandchildren, Brendon and Robyn; and step-granddaughter, Morgan. She is also survived by her sister, Joann (Thomas) Burnham, sisters-in-law Heejin Henkel and Sarah Ann Henkel and nieces and nephews Gene, John, David (Patti), Tara, Karen (Wade), Steven (Mary), Erin (Ivan), Jamie (Wanitta) as well as great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at SSM St. Clare Hospital for their loving care and attention.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials for Judy be made to the St. Louis Metro Singers, Sts. Peter and Paul Community Services or the St. Louis institutions that Judy support (St. Louis Zoo, Missouri Botanical Garden or the Muny).

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30 from 4-8pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Due to coronavirus concerns, funeral services will be private however will be streamed on Hoffmeister's Facebook page Tuesday at 1 PM. www.Hoffmeistercolonial.com