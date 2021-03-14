Menu
Judith Ann "Judy" Osborne
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Osborne, Judith Ann "Judy"

(nee Adolphson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Charles Osborne; dear mother of Carol Osborne and Mary (Doug Cain) Osborne; dear grandmother of Nicole (Lee) Watson; loving great-grandmother of Zaiden, Arabella and Emeri; dear step-mother of John and Steve Osborne; dear sister of Marilyn (Thomas) Kirgin; beloved aunt of Thomas Kirgin. Our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, March 19, 9:30a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of MO. Visitation Thursday 4-8p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
19
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
MO
you will be missed. Love always, Your baby sister
Marilyn Kirgin
March 18, 2021
