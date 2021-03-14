Osborne, Judith Ann "Judy"

(nee Adolphson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Charles Osborne; dear mother of Carol Osborne and Mary (Doug Cain) Osborne; dear grandmother of Nicole (Lee) Watson; loving great-grandmother of Zaiden, Arabella and Emeri; dear step-mother of John and Steve Osborne; dear sister of Marilyn (Thomas) Kirgin; beloved aunt of Thomas Kirgin. Our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, March 19, 9:30a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of MO. Visitation Thursday 4-8p.m.