Scott, Judith C.

(nee Dettmer) age 78, of Ballwin, Missouri; passed away, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Survivors include her husband Tom of the home, sons Michael (Tammy) Liley of Marble Hill, MO, Eric (Lisa) Scott of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Aaron (Molly) Scott of Ashland, Oregon, daughters Sherri (Jim) Michaels of St. Louis, Missouri, Kim (Bob) Besterfeldt of St. Louis, Missouri, mother Dorothy Dettmer of Farmington, Missouri, sisters Ronda Parke of Farmington, Missouri, Ruthann (Doug) Steimle of New Concord, Kentucky, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles and son Christopher Liley.

Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Liley Funeral Home in Patton. Then on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, Missouri.

Burial will follow in the Jefferson Barracks Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.