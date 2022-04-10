Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith P. Sherman

Sherman, Judith P.

82, died April 6, 2022 after a short illness at Friendship Village Chesterfield, Missouri. She was born on June 25, 1939 in Hudson, NY.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Laurence Sherman, son Steve (Patsy King) Sherman, daughter Karen Sherman, granddaughters Isabel and Kate Sherman, sister Susan Florentin, and nephew Rob Florentin. A beloved spouse, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Ms. Sherman was retired after a career as a medical technologist. She graduated from SUNY Morrisville and Bender School of Medical Technology, and went on to work at Albany Medical College, where she met her future husband. Active in social justice and progressive politics for many decades, she earned a B.S. in Sociology from Maryville University in 1979.

Judy was also a lover of theater and live music, especially jazz. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Louis Black Repertory Company and Jazz St. Louis.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.