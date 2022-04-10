Sherman, Judith P.

82, died April 6, 2022 after a short illness at Friendship Village Chesterfield, Missouri. She was born on June 25, 1939 in Hudson, NY.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Laurence Sherman, son Steve (Patsy King) Sherman, daughter Karen Sherman, granddaughters Isabel and Kate Sherman, sister Susan Florentin, and nephew Rob Florentin. A beloved spouse, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Ms. Sherman was retired after a career as a medical technologist. She graduated from SUNY Morrisville and Bender School of Medical Technology, and went on to work at Albany Medical College, where she met her future husband. Active in social justice and progressive politics for many decades, she earned a B.S. in Sociology from Maryville University in 1979.

Judy was also a lover of theater and live music, especially jazz. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Louis Black Repertory Company and Jazz St. Louis.