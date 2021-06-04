Doehring, Judy A.

(nee Heitman) of O'Fallon, MO (formerly of Union, MO) was born January 18, 1945 in St. Louis; the daughter of Henri Heitman and his wife, Doris (nee Martini), former owners of Heitman Dance Studio in St. Louis. Judy passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the age of 76 years. She received her education from Southwest High School in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Judy was united in marriage to Jim Doehring on June 4, 1966 at Redeemer United Church of Christ in St. Louis. The couple made their home in Union and two daughters blessed their union. They later moved to O'Fallon in 2007. Judy owned and operated her own dance studio from 1966 to 1976, taught at Immaculate Conception School in Union from 1976 to 1980, and was then employed as a telephone operator at AT&T before retiring from there in 2000. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Union, and an active member in the Zion Prayer Group and the Zion Dinner Committee. Judy loved gardening, her flowers and plants, dancing, and reading. The greatest joy in Judy's life was her family, especially the time spent with her beloved grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Henri Heitman and Doris Schulz.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Doehring; two daughters: Paula Forck and husband Mitchell of Lake St. Louis, and Krista Lause and husband Devin of Augusta; five grandchildren: Tanner Forck (fiancé Bailey Fischer), Owen Forck, Hailey Forck, Ella Lause, and Kolten Lause; one sister, Janet Hoyt and husband Jerry of Roseville, CA; one brother, Jim Heitman and wife Diane of Ozark, MO; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation for Judy Doehring will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in Union, MO. Burial will follow in the Zion UCC Cemetery in Union, MO. Memorials in honor of Judy Doehring can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Zion United Church of Christ. The Doehring Family is served by Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.