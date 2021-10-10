Humes, Judy

(nee Jones) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis W. Humes; dear mother of Tim (Magee) Humes, Chris (Vickie) Humes, and Scott (Kristi) Humes; dear "GoGo" of Katie, Connor, Andrew, Tim, Caroline, and Berkley; dear sister of Cindy Todorovich and the late Nancy Feldman; dear step-sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

She was at peace with herself and her God. In her own words, "while I wasn't as perfect as I wanted to be, I was the best damn Judy Humes there ever was!" Judy was a people magnet with sincere love and care for all who were fortunate to be in her presence.

Services: A Memorial Mass to celebrate Judy's life will be held Thursday, October 14, 3:00 p.m. at Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd. 63124. Memorial contributions may be to the Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63124. www.boppchapel.com