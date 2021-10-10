Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy Humes
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Humes, Judy

(nee Jones) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis W. Humes; dear mother of Tim (Magee) Humes, Chris (Vickie) Humes, and Scott (Kristi) Humes; dear "GoGo" of Katie, Connor, Andrew, Tim, Caroline, and Berkley; dear sister of Cindy Todorovich and the late Nancy Feldman; dear step-sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

She was at peace with herself and her God. In her own words, "while I wasn't as perfect as I wanted to be, I was the best damn Judy Humes there ever was!" Judy was a people magnet with sincere love and care for all who were fortunate to be in her presence.

Services: A Memorial Mass to celebrate Judy's life will be held Thursday, October 14, 3:00 p.m. at Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd. 63124. Memorial contributions may be to the Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63124. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Memorial Mass
3:00p.m.
Church of the Annunziata
9305 Clayton Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.